Egypt’s GASC buys 180,000 tonnes of Russian wheat
Egypt’s state grains buyer, the General Authority for Supply Commodities (GASC,) on Monday said it bought 180,000 tonnes of Russian wheat in an international tender for shipment over Dec. 11-20.
Traders gave the following breakdown of the purchase in dollars per tonne:
– Agro AST: 60,000 tonnes of Russian wheat at $331.90 a tonne, plus and $31.93 freight, equating to $363.83 a tonne.
– Posco International: 60,000 tonnes of Russian wheat at $332.55 and $31.93 freight, equating to $364.48 a tonne.
– Solaris: 60,000 tonnes of Russian wheat at $332.55 and $31.93 freight, equating to $364.48 a tonne.
Source: Reuters (Reporting by Nadine Awadalla and Sarah El Safty in Cairo, and Michael Hogan in Hamburg Editing by David Goodman)