Egypt’s GASC buys 180,000 tonnes of wheat in tender

Egypt’s state grains buyer, the General Authority for Supply Commodities (GASC), on Tuesday said that it bought 180,000 tonnes of wheat in an international tender for shipment over Sept. 20-30.

The purchase comprised 120,000 tonnes of Ukrainian wheat and 60,000 tonnes of Romanian wheat, GASC said.

Traders gave the following breakdown of the purchase in dollars per tonne:

Nibulon: 60,000 tonnes of Ukrainian wheat at $244.50 plus $34.50 freight, equating to $279.00.

Inerco: 60,000 tonnes of Ukrainian wheat at $244.80 plus $34.50 freight, equating to $279.30

Viterra: 60,000 tonnes of Romanian wheat at $246.86 plus $33.05 freight, equating to $279.91

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Nadine Awadalla and Michael Hogan Editing by David Goodman)