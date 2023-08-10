Egypt’s GASC buys 235,000 tons of Russian wheat in tender

Egypt’s state grains buyer, the General Authority for Supply Commodities (GASC), said on Tuesday it bought 235,000 metric tons of Russian wheat in an international tender.

The purchase comprised 175,000 metric tons for Sept. 15-30 shipment, as well as 60,000 metric tons for Oct. 1-15 shipment, GASC said.

Only four trading houses presented offers to the GASC in the tender, an unusually low number of participants for tenders from one of the world’s most important customers for wheat sellers.

The main reason was believed to be the delayed payment terms offered by the GASC, as well as concern that ocean shipping from Russia may face disruption after a Ukrainian attack on a Russian tanker over the weekend.

