Egypt’s GASC buys 360,000 T of wheat in tender

Egypt’s state grains buyer, the General Authority for Supply Commodities (GASC), said on Wednesday it had bought 360,000 metric tons of wheat in an international tender.

The purchase comprised 300,000 metric tons of Russian wheat and 60,000 metric tons of Romanian wheat, GASC said.

Local and European traders had told Reuters the repeated level of $250 a metric ton FOB offered for Russian grain in the tender was believed to reflect the current unofficial minimum price Russian authorities are imposing to restrain exports and keep domestic flour prices down.

