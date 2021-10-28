Egypt’s GASC Buys 360,000 Tonnes Of Wheat In Tender

Egypt’s state grains buyer, the General Authority for Supply Commodities (GASC), said on Wednesday it had bought 360,000 tonnes of wheat in an international tender.

The purchase comprised 180,000 tonnes of Russian wheat, 120,000 tonnes of Ukrainian wheat, and 60,000 of Romanian wheat, GASC said.

The tender sought wheat for shipment between Dec. 1-10.

Traders said these purchases were made in FOB terms plus freight (ocean shipping) costs with final c&f price.

– GTCS : 60,000 tonnes Russian, $327.00 FOB plus $29.50 freight, total $356.50 c&f

– Viterra : 60,000 tonnes Romanian, $328.36 FOB plus $31.50 freight, total $359.86 c&f

– Nibulon : 60,000 tonnes Ukrainian, $327.50 FOB plus $32.95 freight, total $360.45 c&f

– Solaris, two consignments of 60,000 tonnes Russian, all at $328.36 FOB plus $32.64 freight, total $361.00 c&f

– Olam : 60,000 tonnes Ukrainian, $328.70 FOB plus $33.20 freight, total $361.90 c&f

Offers in the tender were submitted earlier on Wednesday.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Nafisa Eltahir in Cairo and Michael Hogan in Hamburg Editing by Mark Potter)