Egypt’s GASC buys 50,000 tonnes of yellow corn in tender

Egypt’s state grains buyer, the General Authority for Supply Commodities (GASC), on Thursday said it had bought 50,000 tonnes of Romanian corn in an international tender.

The cargo was sold by Ameropa BV at a price of $339 a tonne on a cost, insurance, and freight (CIF) basis, traders said.

Traders said this was GASC’s first ever international tender for yellow corn.

Supply Minister Ali Moselhy said the corn will be sold to the private sector via Egypt’s new commodities exchange in an effort to address a feed shortage and inflation.

The tender sought price offers on either a cost and freight (C&F) or CIF basis for Feb. 10-25 shipment. Payment will be at sight and funded by the International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Sarah El Safty and Michael Hogan Editing by David Goodman)