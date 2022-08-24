Egypt’s GASC directly buys 240,000 T of Russian wheat -ministry

Egypt’s state grains buyer, the General Authority for Supply Commodities (GASC), directly purchased 240,000 tonnes of Russian wheat on Aug. 22, the supply ministry said in a statement to Reuters.

The cargoes will be shipped over the following periods: Sep. 20 to Oct. 10, Oct. 11 to Oct. 30 and Oct. 21 to Nov. 10, the ministry said.

The purchase comprised of six cargoes of 40,000 tonnes of Russian wheat sold on a cost and freight basis, two people with knowledge of the matter said.

The ministry did not disclose the price but traders said they thought it was sold at a price of $368 per tonne.

Further purchases could still be made as talks were still ongoing, the people said.

