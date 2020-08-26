Egypt’s GASC gets offers in wheat purchase tender – trade

The lowest offer in the international tender from Egypt’s state commodities buyer GASC to buy wheat on Tuesday for the first shipment position between Oct. 11-20 was believed to be $213 a tonne FOB for wheat from Russia, traders said in initial assessments.

The offer was believed to have been submitted for 55,000 tonnes.

No purchase has been made and a result is expected later on Tuesday, they said.

Traders said some offers applied to both shipment positions.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Nadine Awadalla, Maha El Dahan and Michael Hogan Editing by David Goodman)