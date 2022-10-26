Egypt’s GASC receives offers in international vegetable oils tender

The lowest offer presented at an Egyptian state purchasing tender for vegetable oils on Wednesday was $1,425 per tonne c&f for 6,000 tonnes of sunflower oil, traders said.

The lowest offer presented for soyoil at the tender was $1,600 per tonne c&f for 14,000 tonnes, they added.

GASC is seeking an unspecified quantity of soyoil and sunflower oil in the international tender for arrival Dec 10-30. It asked traders to submit bids via 180-day letters of credit.

No purchase has yet been made but tender results are expected on Wednesday.

Only one offer was presented in the local production tender and was said to be from Multitrade for 3,000 tonnes of soyoil at EGP 35,000 ($1,772), traders said.

GASC had also set a tender for local vegetable oils, seeking at least 3,000 tonnes of soyoil and 1,000 tonnes of sunflower oil for delivery Dec 5-25. The deadline for offers is also Oct. 26.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Sarah El Safty and Michael Hogan; Editing by Louise Heavens)