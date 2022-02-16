Egypt’s GASC receives offers in international vegetable oils tender

The lowest offer presented at an Egyptian state purchasing tender for vegetable oils on Wednesday was $1,463 per tonne c&f for 5,500 tonnes of sunflower oil, traders said.

The lowest offer presented for soyoil at the tender was $1,567 per tonne for 6,000 tonnes with payment at sight, they added.

GASC is seeking an unspecified quantity of soyoil and sunflower oil in the international tender for arrival April 5-25. It asked traders to submit bids for payment at sight and 180-day letters of credit.

No purchase had yet been made but tender results are expected on Wednesday.

GASC had also set a tender for local vegetable oils on Wednesday, seeking at least 3,000 tonnes of soyoil and 1,000 tonnes of sunflower oil for arrival April 1-20.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Sarah El Safty and Michael Hogan; editing by Jason Neely)