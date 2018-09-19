Egypt’s GASC receives offers in wheat tender

The lowest offer at Egyptian grain buyer GASC’s international purchase tender on Tuesday was $226 a tonne for 60,000 tonnes of Russian wheat for Nov. 1-10 shipment free on board (FOB), traders said.

The lowest offer for wheat presented for a second shipping period of Nov. 11-20 was $225.95 a tonne for 60,000 tonnes of Russian wheat.

The offers were presented by GTCS and Garant Logistics respectively.

State grain buyer GASC is seeking an unspecified amount of wheat for both shipping periods, and results were expected later on Tuesday.

Traders said the following offers were made in dollars per tonne on an FOB basis for Nov. 1-10 shipment:

* GTCS: 60,000 tonnes of Russian wheat at $226.00, and 60,000 tonnes of Russian wheat at $227.50

* Louis-Dreyfus: 60,000 tonnes of Ukrainian wheat at $229.00

* Glencore: 55,000 tonnes of Russian wheat at $231.81, and 55,000 tonnes of Russian wheat at $234.81

* Cargill: 55,000 tonnes of Russian wheat at $234.00

Traders said the following offers were made in dollars per tonne on an FOB basis for Nov. 11-20 shipment:

* Garant Logistics: 60,000 tonnes of Russian wheat at $225.95, and 60,000 tonnes of Russian wheat at $230.95

* Daewoo: 60,000 tonnes of Russian wheat at $228.15, and 55,000 tonnes of Russian wheat at $228.60

* ADM: 60,000 tonnes of Russian wheat at $228.90

* Ameropa: 55,000 tonnes of Russian wheat at $229.52

* Aston: 60,000 tonnes of Russian wheat at $229.70

* Louis-Dreyfus: 60,000 tonnes of Ukrainian wheat at $230.00

* GTCS: 60,000 tonnes of Russian wheat at $231.50, and 60,000 tonnes of Russian wheat at $233.50

* Glencore: 55,000 tonnes of Russian wheat at $233.81

* Cofco: 60,000 tonnes of Romanian wheat at $238.49

Traders said the following were the best cost and freight (C&F) offers in dollars per tonne for the Nov. 1-10 shipping period:

* GTCS: 60,000 tonnes of Russian wheat at $226.00 and $17.10 freight equating to $243.10, and 60,000 tonnes of Russian wheat at $227.50 and $17.10 freight equating to $244.60

* Louis-Dreyfus: 60,000 tonnes of Ukrainian wheat at $229.00 and $16.87 freight equating to $245.87

* Glencore: 55,000 tonnes of Russian wheat at $231.81 and $17.50 freight equating to $249.31

Traders also said the following were the best cost and freight (C&F) offers in dollars per tonne for the Nov. 11-20 shipping period:

* Garant Logistics: 60,000 tonnes of Russian wheat at $225.95 and $17.10 freight equating to $243.05

* Daewoo: 60,000 tonnes of Russian wheat at $228.15 and $17.10 freight equating to $245.25, and 55,000 tonnes of Russian wheat at $228.60 and $17.99 freight equating to $246.59

* ADM: 60,000 tonnes of Russian wheat at $228.90 and $16.35 equating to $245.25

* Aston: 60,000 tonnes of Russian wheat $229.70 and $16.35 freight equating to $246.05

* Ameropa: 55,000 tonnes of Russian wheat $229.52 and $17.12 equating to $246.64

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Nadine Awadalla and Maha El Dahan in Cairo, Valerie Parent in Paris, and Michael Hogan in Hamburg; Editing by Maha El Dahan and Susan Fenton)