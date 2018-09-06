Egypt’s GASC receives offers in wheat tender

The lowest offer at an international purchase tender for wheat held by Egypt’s state buyer GASC on Wednesday was at $217.90 a tonne free on board (FOB) for 60,000 tonnes of Russian wheat, traders said.

The offer was presented by Garant Logistics, the traders said.

GASC is seeking an unspecified quantity of wheat for shipment Oct. 21-30 and results are expected to be announced later on Wednesday.

Traders gave the following breakdown of offers in dollars per tonne FOB:

*Garant Logistics: 60,000 tonnes of Russian wheat at $217.90

*Daewoo: 60,000 tonnes of Russian wheat at $224.89

*ADM: 60,000 tonnes of Russian wheat at $224.95

*Aston: 60,000 tonnes of Russian wheat at $225.20 and 60,000 tonnes of Russian wheat at $227.50

*Cargill: 55,000 tonnes of Russian wheat at $225.50

*Ameropa: 55,000 tonnes of Russian wheat at $225.50

*Glencore: 55,000 tonnes of Russian wheat at $225.74

*Alegrow: 60,000 tonnes of Russian wheat at $225.95

*GTCS: 60,000 tonnes of Russian wheat at $226.00 and 60,000 tonnes of Russian wheat at $228.00

*Ameropa: 60,000 tonnes of Romanian wheat at $238.91

Traders also said the following were the best cost and freight (C&F) offers in dollars per tonne:

*Garant Logistics: 60,000 tonnes of Russian wheat at $217.90 plus $17.10 freight, equating to $235.00 C&F.

*Daewoo: 60,000 tonnes of Russian wheat at $224.89 and $17.10 freight, equating to $241.99 C&F.

*ADM: 60,000 tonnes of Russian wheat at $224.95 and $17.10 freight, equating to $242.05 C&F.

*Aston: 60,000 tonnes of Russian wheat at $225.2 and $17.10 freight, equating to $242.3 C&F.

*Alegrow: 60,000 tonnes of Russian wheat at $225.95 and $15.73 freight, equating to $241.68 C&F.

*GTCS: 60,000 tonnes of Russian wheat at $226.00 and $15.73 freight, equating to $241.73 C&F.

*Cargill: 55,000 tonnes of Russian wheat at $242.84 and $17.34 freight, equating to $242.84 C&F.

Source: Reuters (Reporting By Maha El Dahan in Dubai, Nadine Awadalla in Cairo and Valerie Parent in Paris Editing by Louise Heavens and David Goodman)