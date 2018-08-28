Egypt’s GASC seeks wheat for Oct. 11-20 shipment

Egypt’s General Authority for Supply Commodities (GASC) set a tender on Monday to buy an unspecified amount of wheat from global suppliers for shipment from Oct. 11-20.

GASC Vice Chairman Ahmed Youssef said the authority was seeking to buy cargoes of soft and/or milling wheat from the United States, Canada, Australia, France, Germany, Poland, Argentina, Russia, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Romania, Bulgaria, Hungary and Paraguay.

Tenders should reach GASC by noon (1000 GMT) on Tuesday. The results should come out after 3:30 p.m. (1330 GMT) on the same day. Wheat bids should be free-on-board, with a separate freight offer.

At its last wheat tender on Aug. 14, GASC bought 420,000 tonnes of Russian and Romanian wheat in international tenders for two shipment periods, Sept. 21-30 and Oct. 1-10.

This time, GASC is seeking to buy 55,000-to-60,000-tonne cargoes of the following:

U.S. North Pacific soft white wheat;

U.S. hard red winter wheat;

U.S. soft red winter wheat;

Russian milling wheat;

Ukrainian milling wheat, and

Australian standard white wheat.

GASC is also seeking 60,000-tonne cargoes of the following:

Canadian soft wheat;

French milling wheat;

German milling wheat;

Argentine bread wheat;

Polish milling wheat;

Kazakh milling wheat;

Romanian milling wheat;

Bulgarian milling wheat;

Hungarian milling wheat, and

Paraguayan milling wheat.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Maha El Dahan in Dubai; writing by Julie Ingwersen in Chicago; editing by Jonathan Oatis and Sandra Maler)