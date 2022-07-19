Egypt’s GASC seeks wheat in international tender

Egypt’s state grains buyer, the General Authority for Supply Commodities (GASC), is seeking an unspecified amount of wheat in an international purchasing tender.

Wheat origins are the United States, Canada, Australia, Argentina and Brazil.

The deadline for offers is Tuesday, July 19. Offers can be submitted on a cost and freight (C&F) basis for payment using 180-day letters of credit, it said.

Shipping for offers will be over Sept. 16-30, Oct. 1-15, Oct. 16-31 and Nov. 1-15, it added.

GASC said suppliers can apply to all shipment periods or one of them.

The origins sought do not include Egypt’s largest wheat suppliers, the Black Sea region and European Union.

“I think GASC wants to test the prices available from other origins that often do not get a look in because of the usual dominance of the Black Sea and Europe in the purchase tenders,” one European trader said.

