Egypt’s GASC wheat tender lowest offer $222.70/T for Russian wheat -trade

The lowest offer at an international purchase tender for wheat held by Egypt’s state-buyer GASC on Wednesday was $222.70 per tonne free-on-board (FOB) for 55,000 tonnes of Russian wheat, traders said.

The offer was presented by Daewoo, traders said.

Egypt’s GASC is seeking an unspecified quantity of wheat for shipment between Oct. 25 and Nov. 4 and results are expected to be announced on Wednesday.

Traders gave the following breakdown of offers in dollars per tonne FOB:

* Daewoo: 55,000 tonnes of Russian wheat at $222.70 and 60,000 tonnes of Russian wheat at $223.25

* Alegrow: 60,000 tonnes of Russian wheat at $223.23

* Aston: 60,000 tonnes of Russian wheat at $223.75 and 60,000 tonnes of Russian wheat at $227.50

* Glencore: 55,000 tonnes of Russian wheat at $225.25 and 55,000 tonnes of Russian wheat at $227.50

* Cargill: 55,000 tonnes of Russian wheat at $226.50

* ADM: 60,000 tonnes of Russian wheat at $227.35

* GTCS: 60,000 tonnes of Russian wheat at $229.00 and 60,000 tonnes of Russian wheat at $231.00

* Louis-Dreyfus: 60,000 tonnes of Ukrainian wheat at $230.00

Traders also said the following were the best cost and freight (C&F) offers, in dollars per tonne:

* Daewoo: 55,000 tonnes of Russian wheat at $222.70 FOB and $17.83 freight equating to $240.53 C&F, and 60,000 tonnes of Russian wheat at $223.25 FOB and $16.92 freight equating to $240.17 C&F

* Alegrow: 60,000 tonnes of Russian wheat at $223.23 FOB and $16.92 equating to $240.15 C&F

* Aston: 60,000 tonnes of Russian wheat at $223.75 FOB and $16.92 equating to $240.67 C&F

* Glencore: 60,000 tonnes of Russian wheat at $225.25 FOB and $17.58 equating to $242.83 C&F Ω

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Nadine Awadalla in Cairo, Michael Hogan in Hamburg, Maha El Dahan in Dubai, and Valerie Parent in Paris; editing by Jason Neely)