Egypt’s Government approves establishing new 10th of Ramadan dry port

in Port News 12/06/2021

The Egyptian government green-lighted the establishment of the Tenth of Ramadan City dry port and logistics hub, according to a recent statement by the cabinet.

A public-private partnership model under which the government will move forward with a tender to establish the port.

Cabinet had given preliminary approval to the project last week, along with eight other Public-Private Partnership (PPP) developments including new dry ports in Beni Suef, Sadat City and Borg El Arab.

On June 3rd, the government approved nine proposed PPP infrastructure project.

Five of the proposed projects are a combination of dry ports and logistics centers, designed to reduce traffic through seaports and cut costs.

The projects also include new dry ports in Beni Suef, Sadat City and Borg El Arab, a logistics zone alongside the Sixth of October dry port, an expansion of the Alexandria and Dekheila ports and a new cargo terminal at Safaga.
Source: Arab Finance

