Egypt’s natural gas exports reach $8.4bln in 2022

Egypt’s exports of natural gas amounted to $8.40 billion in 2022, a surge of 171% when compared to $3.50 billion in the previous year.

The Arab world’s most populous nation exported 8 million tonnes of natural gas during 2022, compared to around 7 million tonnes in the previous year, the Egyptian Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Resources said.

The leap in Egypt’s revenues from natural gas sales was attributed to higher liquefied natural gas (LNG) exporting prices globally.

The ministry stressed that the petroleum sector succeeded in investing in the government’s plan, which was approved last August to rationalise power usage to save additional quantities for export so as to benefit from the increasing prices of LNG internationally.

Source: Mubasher