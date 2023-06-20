Recent News

  

Home / Commodities / Commodity News / Egypt’s strategic reserves of wheat enough for six months – state news

Egypt’s strategic reserves of wheat enough for six months – state news

in Commodity News 20/06/2023

Egypt’s strategic reserves of wheat are sufficient for six months, the state news agency reported on Monday, citing Supply Minister Ali Moselhy.

The minister said that Egypt has procured 3.6 million metric tons of local wheat so far, according to the agency.

As for rice and vegetable oils, the country’s strategic reserves are sufficient for 3.3 months and for 4 months respectively, the state news agency added, citing the supply minister.
Source: Reuters (Reporting by Nayera Abdallah, Writing by Clauda Tanios; Editing by Louise Heavens)

Recent Videos

Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide Online Daily Newspaper on Hellenic and International Shipping
© 2023 Copyright Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide All Rights Reserved. Disclaimer - Web Design & Development PG-Software PG-Software