Egypt’s Suez Canal economic zone, Abu Dhabi ports partner to develop projects within the zone

in Port News 24/03/2023

Egypt’s Suez Canal economic zone said on Wednesday that it partnered with Abu Dhabi (AD) ports to develop several projects in ports within the zone.

Abu Dhabi ports will develop projects in the ports of East Port Said, West Port Said and Al Areesh, it said in a statement.

Earlier in March, AD Ports Group announced signing a 30-year concession agreement worth $200 million to develop and operate Egypt’s Safaga port.
Source: Reuters (Reporting by Yusri Mohamed; Writing by Ahmed Elimam; Editing by Toby Chopra)

