Egypt’s Suez Canal revenue edged up in August -cabinet

Egypt’s Suez Canal generated $467.8 million in revenue in August, up from $440.1 million in July, a cabinet statement said.

The slight rise in earnings comes after revenue was hit earlier this year by the impact of the pandemic.

The canal is the fastest shipping route between Europe and Asia and one of the Egyptian government’s main sources of foreign currency.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Omar Fahmy; writing by Aidan Lewis; editing by Jason Neely)