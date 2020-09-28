Egypt’s Suez Canal revenue edged up in August -cabinet

Recent News

  

in Port News 28/09/2020

Egypt’s Suez Canal generated $467.8 million in revenue in August, up from $440.1 million in July, a cabinet statement said.

The slight rise in earnings comes after revenue was hit earlier this year by the impact of the pandemic.

The canal is the fastest shipping route between Europe and Asia and one of the Egyptian government’s main sources of foreign currency.
