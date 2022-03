The Suez Canal posted a 15.1% jump in revenue in February to $545.5 million, the chairman of the authority managing the Egyptian waterway said.

Revenue surged after the canal saw a record rise in transit rates, with 1,713 ships passing through the waterway versus 1,532 a year earlier, Suez Canal Authority Chairman Osama Rabie said.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Yusri Mohammed; writing by Shakeel Ahmad; editing by Jon Boyle and Jason Neely)