Egypt’s wheat import bill fell 9.5% in h1 2021 – official data

The cost of Egypt’s wheat imports fell by about 9.5% to $1.41 billion in the first half of 2021 compared to the same period one year earlier, according to official data seen by Reuters on Wednesday.

The cost of wheat imports in the first six months of 2020 stood at $1.56 billion, according to data from official statistics agency CAPMAS. Egypt is the world’s largest wheat importer.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Momen Saeed Atallah Writing by Aidan Lewis; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)