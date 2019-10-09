EIA cuts global oil demand expectations, lowers oil-price forecasts

The U.S. Energy Information Administration on Tuesday cut its growth expectations for global oil demand and lowered 2020 price forecasts on West Texas Intermediate and Brent crude oil prices. In its monthly energy outlook report, the government agency said it revised its expected global oil demand growth to 840,000 barrels per day this year, about 50,000 barrels per day lower than the September forecast.

For 2020, it cut the oil demand growth estimate to 1.3 million barrels per day, down 100,000 barrels from the previous view. The EIA also forecast an average WTI price of $54.43 a barrel for 2020, down 3.7% from the forecast issued in September. For Brent, it cut its forecast by 3.3% to $59.93 for next year. U.S. domestic crude output, meanwhile, is forecast at 13.17 million barrels a day next year, down 0.5% from the previous view.

Source: MarketWatch