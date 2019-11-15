EIA sees softening demand holding down 2020 gas price forecast

A cold spell early in the heating season prompted the US Energy Information Administration to bump up its spot natural gas price forecast for the remainder of 2019, even as it lowered the price forecast for 2020 amid a softening demand outlook.

EIA in its November Short-Term Energy Outlook raised Q4 Henry Hub natural gas spot prices by 17 cents to $2.60/MMBtu. The Q1-20 forecast also rose 3 cents from the previous month to $2.73/MMBtu.

“Cold weather forecast for much of the country over the next few weeks has caused short-term natural gas prices to rise, despite relatively low prices for much of the year,” EIA Administrator Linda Capuano said Wednesday. The agency expected Henry Hub spot prices to average more than $2.70/MMBtu in November and December, about 25 cents higher than expected in last month’s outlook, she added.

DEMAND SIDE

However, EIA lowered its 2020 forecast for Henry Hub spot prices by 4 cents to 2.48/MMBtu, citing lower demand and slowing US natural gas export growth that will allow inventories to beat the five-year average in 2020 even as production growth slows.

Production has outpaced consumption during 2019, pushing up inventory levels, about 16% higher than at the start of last year’s heating season, Capuano noted. Inventories are seen topping the previous five-year average by 9% at the end of the heating season in late March.

For the near term, EIA raised its estimates for total marketed production, by 1.99 Bcf/d to 102.76 Bcf/d in Q4 and by 1.69 Bcf/d to 101.92 Bcf/d in Q1-20.

FLATTENING PRODUCTION GROWTH

But the EIA outlook expected that production “will grow much less in 2020 because of the lag between changes in price and changes in future drilling activity, with low prices in the third quarter of 2019 reducing natural gas-directed drilling in the first half of 2020.”

Dry gas production was expected to remain nearly unchanged from the current level through 2020, averaging 95 Bcf/d. And the total marketed gas production growth rate for 2019-20 was estimated to be 3.1%, down from 10.1% for 2018-19.

The agency estimated that total marketed production in 2020 would average 102.12 Bcf/d, up 1.38 Bcf/d from the prior month’s forecast.

Natural gas consumption estimates also rose from the prior month forecast, by 1.8 Bcf/d to 90.8 Bcf/d for Q4, and by 0.58 Bcf/d to 102.4 Bcf/d for Q1-20.

For consumption as well, the growth rate was seen as declining, from 10.9% for 2017-18 to 3.2% and 1.6%, for 2018-19 and 2019-20 respectively. For the full-year 2020, EIA raised the average demand estimate by 1.49 Bcf/d to 86.45 Bcf/d.

The agency predicted LNG exports would average 4.7 Bcf/d in 2019 and 6.4 Bcf/d in 2020 as three new liquefaction projects come online.

In its electricity sector forecast, EIA continued to chart the rise of gas-fired generation, from 34% of utility scale generation in 2018 to 37% in 2019 and 38% in 2020, while coal slips from 25% in 2019 to 22% in 2020.

Renewables are expected to see the fastest growth rate.

“EIA expects electricity generated by solar energy to grow by 24% between 2019 and 2020, and wind generation to increase by 14%,” Capuano said. Texas was seen making up 19% of non-hydro renewables in 2019, rising to 22% in 2020, while California’s share falls from 15% to 14% in 2020, and the Midwest and Central power regions range between 16% and 18% in 2019 and 2020.

