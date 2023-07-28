EIA to skip 2024 energy outlook, update models for new technologies

The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) will not release its annual energy outlook in 2024 as it makes changes to its forecasting capabilities, the agency said.

The EIA, the analytical and statistical agency within the Department of Energy, is updating its national energy modeling system to better model hydrogen, carbon capture and other emerging technologies following the passage of the Inflation reduction Act, Administrator Joe DeCarolis said on messaging platform X, formerly known asTwitter.

“These ongoing developments incentivize low-carbon fuel and technology pathways, and it is imperative that EIA rigorously model those pathways from an independent perspective,” he wrote in a post.

DeCarolis added that the 2025 annual energy outlook will include a more comprehensive representation of fuels, technologies and laws and regulations, including up-to-date IRA provisions that may be finalized by then.

The EIA will continue to publish its monthly short term energy outlooks and other models, he said.

The agency’s annual energy outlook explores long-term energy trends in the United States.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Laura Sanicola)