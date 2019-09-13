Eight Piracy and Armed Robbery Incidents Reported Against Ships in Asia During August

ReCAAP ISC issued the August 2019 Report on the situation of piracy and armed robbery against ships in Asia.

Summary

A total of eight incidents of piracy and armed robbery against ships were reported in Asia in August 2019

Of the eight incidents, two were piracy incidents and six were incidents of armed robbery against ships

There was no report of abduction of crew in the Sulu-Celebes Seas and waters off Eastern Sabah; and no hijacking of ships for theft of oil cargo reported in August 2019

However, the abduction of crew for ransom in the Sulu-Celebes Seas and waters off Eastern Sabah remains a serious concern

ReCAAP ISC is also concerned about the increase in the number of incidents on board tug boats towing barges while underway in the Singapore Strait; and has produced a Special Report (details in page 11 of this report)

Number of Incidents

In August 2019, eight incidents (comprising seven actual incidents and one attempted incident) of piracy and armed robbery against ships were reported in Asia

All incidents have been verified and reported to ReCAAP ISC by ReCAAP Focal Points

Compared to August 2018, there was a 11% decrease in the number of incidents reported in August 2019

A total of nine incidents were reported in August 2018 compared to eight incidents in August 2019

Status of Ships

Of the eight incidents reported in August 2019, three incidents occurred on board ships while underway (in the Singapore Strait), and five incidents on board ships at anchor/berth (in Indonesia, South China Sea and Vietnam)

Significance of Incidents

Of the seven actual incidents reported in August 2019, two were CAT 3 incidents and five were CAT 4 incidents

The two CAT 3 incidents occurred at Pulau Batam anchorage, Indonesia and in the South China Sea (off Bandar Penawar, Johor, Malaysia)

Of the five CAT 4 incidents, three incidents occurred in the Singapore Strait, and two incidents, each occurred in the South China Sea (off Pulau Bintan, Indonesia) and at Phuoc Long Mooring Buoy No. 3, Vietnam

Source: ReCAAP