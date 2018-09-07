Recent News

  

Home / Shipping News / International Shipping News / Eight vessels stalled at Sabine Pass over draft restrictions – U.S. Coast Guard

Eight vessels stalled at Sabine Pass over draft restrictions – U.S. Coast Guard

in International Shipping News 07/09/2018

Eight vessels were stalled on Friday at the Sabine Pass Channel on the Texas-Louisiana border after 37-foot draft restrictions were put in place this week to allow search operations for a displaced pipeline, the U.S. Coast Guard said.

One liquefied natural gas (LNG), one liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) and two oil tankers were waiting to leave the Sabine Pass, while one LNG and three oil tankers were waiting to enter the channel, a Coast Guard spokesman said on Friday.
Source: Reuters (Reporting by Liz Hampton Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

captcha

Please enter the CAPTCHA text

Recent Videos

Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide Online Daily Newspaper on Hellenic and International Shipping
© 2018 Copyright Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide All Rights Reserved. Disclaimer - Web Design & Development PG-Software PG-Software