Eight vessels stalled at Sabine Pass over draft restrictions – U.S. Coast Guard

Eight vessels were stalled on Friday at the Sabine Pass Channel on the Texas-Louisiana border after 37-foot draft restrictions were put in place this week to allow search operations for a displaced pipeline, the U.S. Coast Guard said.

One liquefied natural gas (LNG), one liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) and two oil tankers were waiting to leave the Sabine Pass, while one LNG and three oil tankers were waiting to enter the channel, a Coast Guard spokesman said on Friday.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Liz Hampton Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)