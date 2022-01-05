EISAP And Petrospot Launch Portugal Shipping Week 2022

The European International Shipowners’ Association of Portugal (EISAP) and Petrospot are delighted to announce the second edition of Portugal Shipping Week (PSW22).

PSW22 will take place during the week of 9-13 May 2022 at the Gare Maritima de Alcântara on Lisbon’s waterfront.

This second edition of the biennial event will be one of the key maritime gatherings of 2022, offering a range of activities focused on the impact of the marine energy transition for shipping and ports, as well as bunkering and ancillary services.

PSW22 will showcase Portugal as a global shipping and maritime logistics centre. It offers foreign shipowners and representatives from every maritime discipline a unique and exciting opportunity to meet, network and develop important new commercial relationships with the leaders of the Portuguese maritime sector. Attendees will include leaders from across all sectors of the international shipping industry.

PSW22 will feature two high-powered conferences: The PSW Flagship Conference (10 May) and the EISAP Annual Conference (11 May), plus a range of other key activities.

“We are thrilled to return to Lisbon for the second edition of Portugal Shipping Week, especially as Portugal’s maritime cluster continues to go from strength to strength both in a European and global context,” comments Llewellyn Bankes-Hughes, Managing Director of UK-based Petrospot.

“For the 2022 edition, we are delighted to be collaborating with EISAP, whose unique expertise in shipping and maritime not only gives us great confidence that PSW22 will be a huge success but also that it will deliver an amazing experience for all the participants.”

Nuno Mendão, EISAP’s General Secretary, says: ‘It is with great enthusiasm that we are involved in the construction of an event of the size, scope and relevance of PSW22 for the Portuguese maritime sector.”

“With the increased international visibility that national shipping and its operators have assumed in recent years, we hope that PSW22 will be a milestone of consolidation and reunion of the entire Portuguese maritime cluster.’

PSW22 will also feature an exhibition, training courses, a decarbonisation round table, focused breakout sessions and technical site visits to the headquarters of the European Maritime Safety Agency (EMSA) in Lisbon and to the Port of Sines.

There will also be some spectacular networking events overlooking Lisbon’s glorious waterfront, including an EISAP Welcome Cocktail in Estoril and a Gala Dinner at the unique Forte São Julião da Barra in Carcavelos.

Source: European International Shipowners’ Association of Portugal (EISAP)