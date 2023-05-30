EISAP, the European International Shipowners‘ Association of Portugal, elects new board and new president

During the current general annual meeting mid-May 2023, shipping expert and Stolt Tankers’ Managing Director Maren Schroeder has been newly elected as EISAP president and Chairwoman of the Board of Directors. She follows on former EISAP president Robert Lorenz-Meyer, who held his position with EISAP 2016-2023.

Maren Schroeder: “I am looking forward to represent our members in Portugal and in Europe. Having a well working and continuously improving flag environment in Portugal is a very good basis for the future growth in quantity and quality. In ships operations we have many challenges for the upcoming years. On top there is the path to climate neutrality and the transition of the maritime transport sector. We should aim to reach target-oriented solutions, keeping European shipping globally competitive.“

EISAP is now represented in Portugal and in Europe by a new leading key team of young professional women from the maritime transport industry.

Maren Schroeder: “I am looking forward to having a more diverse shipping sector, allowing different perspectives and having the opportunity to come up with new solutions.”

Also, Sofia Pereira is newly elected as Secretary General of EISAP, succeeding Nuno Mendão (2019-2022). The responsibility of the Secretary General is to represent EISAP in Portugal and the Portuguese regions on shipping policy and further maritime transport related issues.

List of newly elected board members:

Maren Schroeder

New president of the EISAP Board of Directors („EISAP president“)

Maren Schroeder is Managing Director of Dutch based Stolt Tankers as part of the Stolt-Nielsen group. She is a 2004 graduate of the University of Rostock in marine engineering and naval architecture and holds an executive MBA from the WHU/Kellogg School of Management. She held positions at, among others, Vroon Group, Exmar, Euronav and Germanischer Lloyd in Belgium, the Netherlands and Germany.

Laura Langh-Lagerlöf

New Vice-President of the EISAP Board of Directors

Laura Langh-Lagerlöf is Managing Director and co-owner of the Finnish family driven Langh Group and Langh Ship. She is also Commercial Director of the Scrubber manufacturer Langh Tech.

She has a Master‘s degree in Economics and Business Administration from Åbo Akademi University.

Nektaria Retsou

New president of the EISAP Fiscal Council

Nektaria Retsou is General Manager at Hellas Confidence, a Van-Weelde-Group company, based in Piraeus, Greece.

She holds a Bachelor degree in Maritime studies from the University of Piraeus and already held different maritime safety positions at, among others, Cyprus Sea Lines, Atlas Maritime, Hellas Marine Services.

Sofia Pereira

New Secretary of the EISAP General Assembly („Secretary General“)

Sofia Pereira is graduate in International trade and Economic Relations at ISCAC, Coimbra, Portugal and is well experienced with and connected to the Portuguese politics.

