Ekofisk Crude Tracker: Two Aframaxes loaded last week: Platts cFlow

Loadings of North Sea Ekofisk crude last week consisted of two Aframaxes, data from S&P Global Platts trade flow software cFlow showed Monday, down from three the previous week.

The Syros Warrior loaded Ekofisk on April 20 to take to Tetney and was stationary off the East Coast of the UK Monday afternoon, cFlow showed.

In addition, the Kythira Warrior loaded at the Teesport terminal on April 25 and is currently stationary just off the coast with its destination unknown, according to cFlow.



Source: Platts