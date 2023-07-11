Elcome And Miros Sign Gcc Distribution Agreement For Sea State Monitoring And Oil Spill Detection Solutions

Leading maritime systems and services provider Elcome International LLC has signed an exclusive sales and service agreement with Miros AS, the Norway-headquartered wave, current and oil spill monitoring specialist.

The partnership expands the distribution of Miros’ comprehensive range of sea state sensor and measurement solutions to Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries, namely UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Kuwait, Bahrain, and Qatar.

Jonas Rostad, Chief Commercial Officer, Miros, said: “Miros has been a trusted provider of reliable ocean surface measurements to some of the world’s largest ship owners, operators and offshore exploration and production companies, wind farms, and ports for about 40 years. As a technology-driven company with strong focus on digital innovation, we have found a like-minded partner in Elcome to help strengthen and support a growing customer base across the region.”

Miros’ portfolio of sea state measurement solutions provides accurate, real-time data for weather-sensitive operations at sea, as well as offering input to asset integrity systems and coastal monitoring. Its dry-mounted, radar-based sensors provide maritime and offshore operatives reliably with the sea state data they need to make informed decisions to improve fuel consumption, reduce carbon emissions, and mitigate any safety risks.

“We are delighted to partner with Miros,” said Elcome International Managing Director Jimmy Grewal. “We share a number of synergies and values and look forward to increasing Miros’ presence across the Middle East. The collaboration aims to improve the safety, performance, and efficiency of maritime operations in the region by monitoring the sea surface and making data available to all relevant stakeholders through an easy-to-access, cloud-integrated platform.”

As part of the agreement, Elcome will not only partner with Miros but also provide distribution and installation services for its full product portfolio, which includes the company’s industry leading oil spill detection (OSD) system. Elcome will be certified to commission and perform service and support on all Miros’ products.

“With more than 250 Miros OSD systems delivered to oil companies, ship owners and coastal agencies around the world, Miros has established itself as a global leader in the provision of tools supporting oil spill response and surveillance operations,” said Grewal.

The Miros OSD system has a unique ability to evaluate multiple indicators concurrently, only triggering alarms when the “right” combination is identified. These indicators encompass wave height and behaviour, surface characteristics, and drift, which are gathered and assessed using one or more marine X-band radars, AIS receiver, wind sensor, gyro compass, as well as infrared and daylight cameras.

Following data processing, Miros OSD transmits the appropriate signal to the user interface, which can display up to 24 hours of oil spill history and trajectory.

Source: Elcome