Elcome Appointed Regional Sales And Service Representative For Sal Navigation Ab

Elcome International today announced it has signed an agreement to become an authorized sales and service representative for Sweden-based SAL Navigation AB.

Under the agreement, Elcome is authorized to conduct sales, installation, service and maintenance for SAL’s echo sounders, speed logs, voyage data recorders (VDRs), and Cloud applications and services on merchant ships calling in United Arab Emirates, Sri Lanka, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Oman, Kuwait, India, Egypt and Bahrain. In addition, SAL has authorized Elcome to conduct mandatory annual performance tests (APTs) for its SVS-200 and SVF-200 VDRs on a worldwide basis.

SAL Navigation traces its origins back to 1912, when the Stockholm-based company introduced its first mechanical speed logs. Toward the end of the century, SAL was acquired by Consilium AB and became part of the Consilium Navigation Group. Soon thereafter, Consilium launched its first VDR, followed by a succession of newer models of VDRs and S-VDRs to meet international carriage requirements. More recently, the company launched a remote playback functionality with remote diagnostics, incorporated with web-based applications in a service platform called Consilium Cloud. In 2018, all Consilium navigation products were organized into a subsidiary under the SAL Navigation brand, which still is part of the Consilium Group.

Mikael Eriksson, operations manager of SAL Navigation, said, “Elcome International is a well-known provider of ship services and systems to the international shipping industry with a worldwide reputation for excellence and quality. We believe these representation agreements will ensure prompt and responsive shipboard service meeting the highest industry quality standards for our customers throughout the region.”

“SAL Navigation’s VDRs, speed logs, echo sounders and Cloud systems are a perfect fit and an important addition to the maritime product lines we represent,” said Jimmy Grewal, executive director of Elcome International. “The company has an unsurpassed reputation for its high-quality shipboard systems, and we look forward to a close and productive sales and service partnership with the SAL Navigation team.”

Source: ELCOME International