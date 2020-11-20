Elcome Expands Range Of Services To Maritime Industry With Navimeteo Weather Forecasting

Elcome International has been appointed as a non-exclusive distributor of Navimeteo professional weather forecasting and observation services globally.

Navimeteo offers subscription-based marine weather forecasting services designed primarily for the commercial shipping, yachting, cruise ship, oil and gas, renewable and nearshore construction sectors worldwide. It provides detailed and meteorologist-validated location-specific site forecasts for planning operations, reducing downtime, and boosting safety for the project and vessel crew. The service includes route planning, port forecasts, weather warnings and vessel monitoring. The company’s professional meteorology experts are available 24×7 for consultations and support, maintaining the importance of the “human” in the forecasting process. Subscribers can also view interactive weather charts with a customized selection for ports, highlighted with associated color-coded warnings.

“The Navimeteo agreement expands our growing portfolio of navigational and safety products and services,” said Kostaiantyn Matvieiev, Senior Manager, Digital Navigation Solutions Portfolio, Elcome International. “We are also the region’s largest supplier of ADMIRALTY print and digital nautical charts and publications. Now we can also offer weather routing and alerting services for our customers worldwide.”

“The addition of Elcome to our distribution network will enable us to better serve our customers in the offshore, energy and maritime markets using our weather forecasting and observation services around the globe,” said Gianfranco Meggiorin, Director of Navimeteo Ltd. “Elcome has an unparalleled reputation as one of the top ship service companies with a geographical footprint of branch offices from Europe to Southeast Asia.”

Source: Elcome Technologies