Elcome International Is Transforming Field Service With New High-Tech Tools

Elcome International has a vision for the future of ship service management, and it involves a combination of automation, analytics, artificial intelligence, Big Data and sophisticated gadgets never before seen in the marine service industry.

The Dubai-based ship service specialist, which celebrates its 50th anniversary next year, has unveiled its new field service management system, which harnesses disruptive technologies like mixed reality, artificial intelligence (AI), holographic computing, cloud-based Internet of Things (IoT), collaborative databases and knowledge-based software tools.

“The new Elcome Onboard 365 field service platform will create a paradigm shift in the maritime industry,” said Jimmy Grewal, Elcome’s executive director. “This revolutionary suite of service management tools will provide greater transparency, improve efficiency, reduce errors, speed up repairs, lower operational costs and minimize downtime to a degree never before possible in this industry.”

“The result is a seamless end-to-end experience for Elcome’s service organization, engineers, shipping companies and OEM partners,” he added. “We believe these tools will enable us to achieve a near-perfect first-time fix rate, improving on our current industry-leading 96 percent score.”

The new platform was developed for Elcome by Hitachi Solutions and built on Microsoft Dynamics 365 software, integrated with the Microsoft HoloLens wearable mixed reality technology. The comprehensive software solution uses cloud-based interconnectivity to automate and streamline all facets of managing service, including initial service request, scheduling the service call, assigning the most appropriate service engineer for specific job, ensuring the proper service kit with the right spares and tools, performing and documenting the repairs, logging manhours, testing, recertifying and following up.

As part of the implementation of the new service program, Elcome is digitizing its massive service files containing hundreds of thousands of job reports dating back nearly 20 years, roughly reflecting an average lifespan of a ship and most equipment onboard. This is being used to construct an easily accessible searchable library using Big Data and AI tools that will provide insights into many types of equipment failures, repetitions, fault symptoms and remedies.

According to Grewal, the Microsoft HoloLens technology brings a totally new dimension to field service. A combination of virtual reality and holographic computing, the HoloLens headset gives the service engineer hands-free access to vital data, including equipment history, diagnostics, schematic drawings, technical manuals and even remote face-to-face consultations with experts, all superimposed holographically in a 1:1 image over the real-world view. The built-in camera can also be used to document the repair and record the repair work in the job report.

“We plan to deploy the HoloLens headsets to all service engineers as part of their standard kit,” said Grewal. “We will also make them available to ships covered by Elcome annual service plans. This will enable the ship’s crew to communicate with Elcome’s service center to diagnose the problem, so our technicians can help the crew to troubleshoot it before sending a service engineer onboard and to prepare the service kit of parts and tools tailored for the job before boarding the ship.”

“Elcome’s digital transformation journey was accelerated by choosing Microsoft D365 as it became a key differentiator to modernize and thereby take leadership in its space. Hitachi Solutions India complimented by ensuring speedy implementation while bringing rich experience to the table to aid the implementation. We collaborated with Elcome to identify the key business areas of improvisation and digitization. This enabled inter-department communication and easy access to information for Field Service and Sales teams. The quick user adoption made this initiative successful and was a great experience working with Elcome,” said Sayee Bhuvaneswari, Senior Vice President – Hitachi Solutions India.

“At Microsoft we are committed to helping every individual and organization on the planet to achieve more,” said Keith Fenner, Business Applications Director, Microsoft Middle East & Africa. “Elcome International has demonstrated the power of digital transformation to engage customers, empower employees, optimize operations and reinvent products and services. By adopting Dynamics 365 and HoloLens, the company has been able to use the intelligent cloud and the intelligent edge to introduce unprecedented automation and streamlining to the management of service and assets, and standardize existing systems into a coherent, agile solution.”

Source: Elcome International