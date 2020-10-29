Elcome Named Sales Distributor For Ballast Water Monitoring Systems

Ballast Water Monitoring A/S has named Elcome International as a non-exclusive distributor in the Middle East.

Under the agreement, Elcome will provide sales, installation and service support for the company’s real-time in-line ballast water treatment monitor system in the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman and Egypt.

The bw-monitor™ automatically and continuously surveys the functionality and efficacy of the shipboard ballast water treatment system (BWTS) in the ballast line. It uses a combination of laser and fluorescence methodologies to provide performance data on filter efficacy and immediate disinfection kill-rate. It logs real-time data and delivers a tamper-proof report of indicative data for the shipowner and port state control. The data can also be shared with the shipowner and BWTS manufacturer via an internet connection.

The technology yields a wealth of data on the performance of filter and treatment equipment from every ballasting operation covering all ballast tanks from start to end, allowing the system to be integrated with the ship’s predictive maintenance system.

Ole Lüthcke Christensen, CEO, Ballast Water Monitoring A/S, said, “Our philosophy behind this system can best be described as ‘in-line and on-time.’ We developed an automated self-contained in-line monitor to provide performance information on the BWTS on uptake when it’s useful rather than on discharge when it’s too late to do something.”

“The Ballast Water Monitor is an important addition to our product lines,” said Pramod Nair, Senior Manager of Automation, Elcome International. “Its unique technology gives ship operators a critical tool to ensure compliance with international requirements and ensure the BWTS is doing its job.”

Source: Elcome