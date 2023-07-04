Elcome Opens New Office In Canada As Part Of Its Global Expansion Strategy

Leading maritime systems and services provider Elcome International has established a new office in Vancouver, Canada, to meet growing demand for its services across the country and the broader North American continent.

The Vancouver facility marks Elcome’s first presence in North America.

Explaining the reason behind the expansion, Elcome’s Managing Director, Jimmy Grewal, said: “From Vancouver, we can serve all of Canada’s maritime sectors – cruise, merchant marine, leisure marine, offshore and naval. There are plenty of opportunities in North America for the wide range of products and services we offer.

“We have already received tremendous support from our manufacturing partners wanting to enhance regional after-sales support for their products via Elcome’s field service team,” he said.

Elcome’s Vancouver office will be supported by the company’s global network of technicians and service engineers to provide the North American markets with a range of solutions from integrated navigation systems; connectivity, communications, and automation systems; charts and publications; power management and electrical systems, monitoring solutions; fire safety systems and life-saving appliances.

The scope of supply also includes Starlink’s high-speed, low-latency broadband Internet service for all types of maritime and offshore assets.

“Vancouver is an important maritime hub with the port attracting hundreds of passenger and merchant ships year on year, furthered Grewal. “Vancouver also has a growing shipbuilding and repair sector, which can now be fully supported with a local team of competent, professional Elcome experts.”

The new sales and service centre, located near the Port of Vancouver, is part of Elcome’s broader expansion strategy, which kickstarted in 2020, when the Dubai-headquartered company began operations in Spain.

Source: Elcome