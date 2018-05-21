Elections to hasten Venezuela’s oil market retreat

Venezuela’s retreat from the global oil market is poised to speed up in the wake of the Opec country’s criticized elections.

President Nicolas Maduro, as expected, won another six-year term in office, according to official results.

As many as nine out of 10 eligible voters declined to participate in today’s poll. The US, EU and many Latin American countries have said they will not recognize the results of the elections, regardless of the outcome, a response that promises to deepen the country’s isolation.

Maduro, who has run Venezuela since 2013, is now expected to escalate a crackdown on dissent and impose tighter controls on the crippled oil-based economy.

A downwards spiral in Venezuela’s crude production shows no sign of letting up. Output is running around 1.4mn b/d, some 500,000 b/d less than a year ago and less than half the level it produced in the 1990s. The government blames the decline on corruption and an “economic war” waged from abroad.

The US and other governments are considering imposing or expanding sanctions, which currently include targeted penalties on senior Venezuelan officials for corruption, human rights abuses and drug trafficking. The US added financial sanctions in August 2017, a move that has effectively blocked the government and state-owned oil company PdV from the US financial system, with the exception of short-term oil transactions.

The central government and PdV are estimated to have some $190bn in external debt, including $64bn in bond debt on which they are partially in default. PdV’s oil exports, already in decline because of falling production, are starting to show strain from debt-related liens imposed early this month on its cargoes and oil installations on nearby Caribbean islands.

In a preliminary official bulletin issued around four hours after polls were supposed to close, the national electoral commission declared that Maduro won today’s election with more than 5.8mn votes out of more than 8mn valid ballots that were cast. Maduro’s opponents inside and outside Venezuela immediately disputed the official tallies.

Almost all of Maduro’s serious rivals are in jail, were disqualified from running, or had fled the country with an estimated 1mn other Venezuelans over the past year. The exodus, mainly to neighboring Colombia, could now accelerate in response to what many fear will be a wave of repression and even bleaker economic conditions.

“The force of history was transformed into a permanent popular victory,” Maduro said.

Maduro’s chief rival Henri Falcon, who had pledged to save Venezuela with a package of orthodox economic policies, declared widespread fraud. He drew 1.8mn votes, according to the preliminary official results.

