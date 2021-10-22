Electric Smart Ship Will Sail in Ulsan Next Year

An electric smart ship using a full range of information and communication technologies (ICT) will sail in the southeastern city of Ulsan starting from next year.

Ulsan’s city government and the Ulsan ICT Promotion Agency held a groundbreaking ceremony for the ICT-integrated electric smart ship at Hyundai Mipo Dockyard Co. in Ulsan on Tuesday.

The ship will be 89.2 meters long, with a width of 12.8 meters and a depth of 5.4 meters. The 2,800-ton ship will be capable of accommodating about 300 passengers.

With a sailing speed of 16 knots, the ship will be delivered by October next year for operation in the coastal waters of Ulsan. However, details on the specific use of the ship have yet to be determined.

The ship will feature a variety of core information and communication technologies, including a direct current grid-based electricity propulsion system, liquefied natural gas (LNG) dual fuel engine, intelligent integrated control system and remote control smart solution.

In particular, the ship will feature technology independently developed by Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering Co., the parent company of Hyundai Mipo, thereby contributing to accelerating the commercialization of the local shipbuilding industry’s electric ships.

