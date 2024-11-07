Electric Thames Secures Major Funding Boost to Power London’s Grid and Decarbonise the River

A groundbreaking project to decarbonise the River Thames and bolster London’s energy network has secured a significant funding award from the UK Government’s Strategic Innovation Fund (SIF).

After successfully completing Discovery in May 2024, demonstrating the potential for electric vessels to balance London’s energy demand, the Electric Thames project has now received additional funding as part of Round 3 Alpha of Ofgem’s SIF competition.

Led by UK Power Networks, the Electric Thames initiative has expanded its partnership to include the Port of London Authority (PLA) and ev.energy as it transitions to the next phase of the project. Maritime energy transition specialist Marine Zero, and energy transition consultants LCP Delta will continue to deliver the maritime and energy modelling elements of the project.

The Electric Thames project seeks to transform the River Thames into a dynamic energy asset by enabling electric vessels to store surplus renewable energy—such as wind and solar power—when it is abundant and cost-effective. This stored energy could be returned to the grid during peak demand, increasing London’s flexible energy capacity and advancing the capital’s Net Zero ambitions.

Alpha got underway on 1 October 2024 and is focusing on mapping current and future energy requirements for different vessel types operating on the Thames. The team will explore scalable solutions and potential pathways for adoption across the broader UK market, laying the foundation for widespread implementation.

Andy Hurley, operations director at Marine Zero, said: “We are thrilled to welcome the Port of London Authority and ev.energy to the Electric Thames project team. Together with our partners LCP Delta and UK Power Networks, we are now positioned to deepen our understanding of the operational requirements and key adjustments needed to make zero-emission vessels a viable option for Thames operators.

“Our primary focus during Alpha is to examine the financial implications and benefits of transitioning to cleaner operations. By establishing resilient and sustainable financial models, we aim to provide operators with practical and clear pathways towards adopting zero-emission solutions for vessel and quay operators.”

Grace Rawnsley, director of sustainability and net zero transition at the Port of London Authority said: “Having supported the Electric Thames project in its early days, we are delighted to be joining as a formal partner. At the PLA we care for, champion, and celebrate the river, so it is a natural fit to join with a project which brings innovation and environmental ambition together, helping towards our vision of the River Thames becoming net zero.”

Phillip Twiddy, Senior Consultant, LCP Delta added: “We previously showed that there is a huge level of interest from operators in decarbonising vessels and operations on the Thames, and there is a significant benefit to be gained from a well-managed transition. We’re looking forward to working with the marine, energy, and investment sectors to develop economic solutions to enable decarbonisation of the Thames and rivers throughout GB.”

Luca Grella, Head of Innovation at UK Power Networks, said: “The Thames has been the lifeblood of London for thousands of years, so it is exciting to be laying the foundations for it to enter the age of green energy. Our aim is to create a blueprint that could revolutionise maritime transportation, and be scalable across the UK and beyond.”

As the Electric Thames project moves forward it is poised to play a crucial role in the Port of London Authority’s Net Zero transition and support London Mayor Sadiq Khan’s ambition for a Net Zero Carbon London by 2030. The project will also offer a scalable blueprint for decarbonising the UK’s extensive network of rivers and inland waterways.

Source: Electric Thames Project