The Club would like to encourage those Members operating roll-on roll-off (ro-ro) ferries, or other vessels that may carry electric vehicles, to share with their fleet this recently released UK Maritime & Coastguard Agency (MCA) Marine Guidance Note MGN 653(M) Electric vehicles onboard passenger roll-on/roll-off (ro-ro) ferries.

The guidance note is intended to raise awareness of the risks and mitigations for the carriage of electric vehicles on board passenger roll-on roll-off (ro-ro) ferries. Guidance is provided on fire detection and firefighting measures for electric vehicles onboard, the carriage of electric vehicles other than cars, carriage of damaged electric vehicles and advice on the charging of electric vehicles onboard.

It should be noted that there are currently no requirements from the International Maritime Organisation (IMO) specific to the carriage of electric vehicles on passenger or cargo ro-ro vessels. This guidance is provided in advance of any potential future regulation which may be developed at the IMO, which the UK would be engaged with.

Source: Steamship Insurance Management Services, Ltd.