Electronic Checklist Now in Use on 50 NYK Vessels

An electronic checklist that collects and manages a variety of data through the use of tablet computers is now being used on 50 NYK-operated vessels and will continue to be introduced on more vessels in the future.

This system enables efficient data management of onboard equipment and the sharing of that data with offices on land. In collaboration with other systems, the system is expected to contribute to condition-based maintenance (CBM)* as a data collection and analysis tool to enhance preventive maintenance.

Background

The majority of engine rooms on large vessels are operated unmanned at night. In fact, during voyages engine rooms are often referred to as “M0” (machinery space zero people). And before conducting operation in an M0, crew members in the engine department must conduct an “M0 check” to confirm and record items such as the temperature, pressure, vibration, and leakage of equipment in accordance with a checklist containing up to 2,000 items.

Conventionally, the enormous number of checked items are recorded by hand on paper, which creates many organizational issues. For example, it is necessary to share data for some items with the office on land, and the crew must then conduct searches through large amounts of paper files to find the needed information.

Introduction of Electronic Checklist

To rationalize this work, NYK and MTI Co. Ltd. jointly developed an Unmanned Machinery Space (UMS) check system that uses a tablet computer. After trials and improvement, the functions of this system were expanded to include an electronic checklist and thus manage data other than M0 checks, and onboard usage of the electronic checklist began to be implemented from September 2017.

As a result, onboard efficiency improved, and operational data obtained by M0 checks became easier to analyze, and reporting to land became easier too. NYK is additionally making use of its data to discover machine abnormalities at an early stage.

Future

Some onboard devices automatically collect operating data, but the operating condition of many devices still needs to be checked manually. By gathering data daily about the condition of all equipment, and making use of the experience and knowledge that NYK has cultivated to date, NYK will be able to achieve more advanced operational management and preventive maintenance for further CBM.

In accordance with its new medium-term management plan “Staying Ahead 2022 with Digitalization and Green” announced in March, the NYK Group seeks to create new value by making use of the latest digital technology.

*Condition-based maintenance (CBM)

A maintenance strategy that monitors the actual condition of an asset to determine what maintenance needs to be done and when, rather than after machinery failure or conducting maintenance on a regular basis.

Source: NYK Line