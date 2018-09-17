Elektrans Group Strikes Off Its Singapore Subsidiary ‘ELEKTRANS Global Pte Ltd’

Elektrans Group of companies has recently decided to strike off its Singapore subsidiary Elektrans Global Pte Ltd. as part of a minor corporate restructuring Elektrans Global Pte Ltd, a subsidiary of Elektrans Shipping Pvt Ltd, was primarily setup to host its overseas senior management attachments.

Whilst the Elektrans Group CEO remains attached to the Elektrans Group of Companies, the other senior management services employed under Elektrans Global Pte Ltd had been terminated.

Further strengthening, adapting and reinforcing its long term global business strategy and corporate structure, the promoters have decided, and found it prud

The company very much continues to operate and expand its other entities Elektrans Shipping Pte. Ltd from Singapore and Elektrans Shipping Pvt Ltd from India.

Source: Elektrans Group