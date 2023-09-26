Elevating maritime safety and sustainability: harnessing data for industry advancement

Lars Pedersen, Chief Technology Officer at Frontline Management

Lars Pedersen is the CTO at Frontline Management and Chairman at Flex LNG Fleet Management. He holds an extensive career within the maritime industry with experience from several of the industry segments; LNG, LPG, Tanker, Bulker, Off-shore, Container and RoRo. Throughout his career, Lars has held senior management, strategic and operational technical roles in international shipping companies, such as; A.P. Moller-Maersk, Höegh Autoliners, BW and now with Frontline and Flex LNG.

Can you tell us a little about how you in Frontline use data to improve safety for your crew and vessels?

Owning and operating one of the largest tanker fleets in the industry, safety is a top priority for Frontline. Whilst we’re proud of maintaining a consistently low injury rate at Frontline, this is a constant journey that we are committed to upholding and improving on. Through the regular analysis of incident and malfunction data, and by harnessing tracking data across various KPIs, we’re able to proactively monitor and improve the safety of our crew and vessels. Using these data-driven safety metrics means we can astutely allocate resources where we need them.

In your opinion, what were the most important stepping stones that enabled Frontline to come to where you are today in terms of data-driven insight and decision-making?

Having the basics of data at your fingertips is what allows you to focus on the bigger picture. It’s crucial to invest the time and money in building a strong data architecture that will allow you to automate manual tasks and calculations and integrate with other technologies. This gives you the ability to work smarter, rather than getting bogged down with manual entry and data analysis. It has been a real game changer for Frontline.

Could you also tell us a little about how Frontline is actively using data to control, reduce and report emissions from bfleet?

By implementing a ‘digitalize to decarbonize’ strategy, Frontline is actively utilizing data to control, reduce and report carbon emissions from its fleet. Through high-frequency performance data from vessels and digital twins, we gain valuable insights that help optimize efficiency and facilitate timely, qualitative actions. Since 2020, DNV and Veracity have assisted us in digitalizing the performance data of our fleet to drive decision-making. In preparation for the upcoming European Union Emissions Trading System (EU ETS), we are further engaging these services to enable real-time tracking and verification of each vessel’s emissions and energy consumption data.

What measures are you taking to be prepared for EU ETS as it comes into play for the maritime industry next year?

Frontline welcomes the upcoming EU ETS regulations and is pleased with the support that Veracity provides us with to closely monitor, manage and report on our ESG-related KPIs, as well as our performance with regard to regulations. With this and our cutting-edge fuel efficiencies, we see the EU ETS as an opportunity, giving us a competitive edge in trade within, into and out of the EU.

What do you think are the three key factors necessary for the maritime industry to fully leverage the vast amount of data it generates and extract maximum value from it?

Trust in data quality is the primary necessity. Having built over 300 ships in the past 15 years, Frontline has extensive experience in collaborating with major shipyards and stakeholders, and through this we have learned the importance of maintaining quality and trust. The same applies to the digital field; in order to meet our collective goals and speed-track innovation, trust in data accuracy and reliability is essential. Secondly, clear targets must be established – ones that realistically align data-driven initiatives with overall business goals. And finally, ease of use and accessibility to data is crucial for the seamless integration and widespread adoption of data-driven approaches. If we can master these areas, I believe we can tackle the long-standing challenges that have persisted in this industry for centuries.

