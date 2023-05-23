Elias Boletis appointed as external advisor to suction sail supplier bound4blue

bound4blue today announced the appointment of Elias Boletis as an external advisor to the company.

Elias has a Doctorate in Applied Sciences from the University of Brussels and holds a MSc in Mechanical and Electrical Engineering from the Technical University of Athens (Greece) and a MSc in Turbomachinery and Fluid Dynamics from the Von Karman Institute (Brussels, Belgium). He has also been recognized with several industry awards and accolades for his contributions to the field such as integration of new technologies, propulsion retrofits and new machinery room architectures.

Elias brings with him over 35 years of experience in the maritime industry, having held key positions focused on product development and introduction of new technologies at companies such as Wärtsilä. In the last years, he has given emphasis on the implementation and integration of energy saving technologies in marine applications. Elias is also Senior Advisor to a Classification Company and energy saving product manufacturers. He is Visiting Professor at the Dalian Maritime University (China), member of IMAREST, ASME and SNAME and participates in several CIMAC activities.

“We are delighted to welcome Elias to our team as an external advisor,” said José Miguel Bermúdez, CEO of bound4blue. “His extensive experience and deep industry knowledge will be essential as we continue to drive growth and innovation in the wind propulsion field. We are confident that his insights and guidance will help us to identify and capitalize on new opportunities and take our company to new heights.”

“The wind as such is the ‘greenest fuel’, contributing to the decarbonization of the marine industry. I’m excited to join bound4blue and contribute to the company’s mission to reduce shipping’s emissions in a profitable way” said Elias. “bound4blue has the right product for the merchant and passenger vessel market. After evaluating available energy saving solutions, I recognized that the eSAIL technology has the right cost efficiency for the marine market. The solution is innovative and efficient in converting wind force to propulsive thrust and is produced with conventional material and techniques as used in the wind turbine industry”.

Source: bound4blue