Elomatic chosen to improve the energy efficiency of MS Crown Seaways Ferry operated by DFDS A/S

The Denmark based transport and logistics company Det Forenede Dampskibs-Selskab (DFDS A/S) has selected Elomatic to develop and deliver its Elogrid solution on the MS Crown Seaways cruise ferry, to improve energy efficiency and reduce its carbon emissions. MS Crown Seaways ferry is a Ro-Ro passenger vessel which currently operates on the Denmark-Norway ferry route Copenhagen-Oslo.

DFDS A/S will manage the installation of Elogrids during the annual drydocking at Fayard, which takes place in January 2024. Additionally, a specialist from Elomatic will supervise the operation on-site to ensure top-quality work and the smooth assembly of the complex structure.

The Elogrid tunnel thruster, which can be retrofitted onto a wide variety of vessels, reduces the additional resistance and, as a result, fuel consumption of ships. The solution will also help DFDS A/S enhance the performance of its tunnel thrusters, resulting in better maneuverability. Additionally, it will reduce noise and vibrations throughout the entire vessel, meaning a better overall experience for passengers, a smoother journey, and an increased lifespan for onboard equipment.

Elogrid emphasizes how design expertise and resources are essential to tackling the decarbonization challenge. In general, the solution makes an immediate impact on the Carbon Intensity Indicator (CII) of vessels with fuel savings up to 4%, depending on the vessel design and speed. This also means a reduction in carbon dioxide emissions. Equipping tunnel thrusters with Elogrids typically repays itself within 6–18 months. Elogrid showcases Elomatic’s profound expertise in flow modeling, serving as a prime illustration of our multi-disciplinary competencies across various sectors.

The partnership represents a major milestone in Elomatic’s strategic development. The Finnish engineering company is expanding its business by designing solutions that increase environmental and human wellbeing, whilst also improving the competitiveness of its customers.

“Our Elogrid solution significantly reduces water resistance and fuel consumption from ships, and demonstrates how even a small piece of equipment, developed using advanced modelling, can deliver a valuable impact on GHG emissions. It is an honor to have been chosen by DFDS S/A to support them on their energy efficiency and decarbonization initiatives, and we are confident that our partnership will continue to flourish in the near future “, commented Guido Schulte, Sales Director for Elomatic’s Marine & Offshore Energy.

“We are committed to reducing our impact on the climate. In the short term, improving our existing fleet and making it pollute less and be more efficient is a focus area – even at smaller scales. To this end the Elogrid solution supports the efficiency of Crown Seaways and will reduce fuel consumption with around 1 % and hence support our green transition journey”, says Moshe Poulsen, Superintendent and responsible for the vessel and the docking.

The Elomatic scope involves the design, manufacturing, and installation supervision of four grids for two tunnels on the MS Crown Seaways Ferry. This includes project management, concept design, performance analysis, basic design for authority approvals, when necessary, detailed design for manufacturing and assembling the Elogrids, procurement, overseeing the manufacturing process, coordinating the delivery of the Elogrids, and finally, providing on-site installation supervision.

Source: Elomatic