Embrace the challenges of new sustainable technologies at the Maritime Transport Efficiency Conference

The Maritime Transport Efficiency Conference (MTE Conference) invites industry leaders involved in Maritime Transport and Shipping to join and support the event.

The MTE Conference will bring together the main players in the industry alongside researchers, engineers and technology developers. The event ambitions to broaden the field of knowledge and give shipping companies the opportunity to discover new technologies and solutions that are not represented at the usual shipping conferences.

Geneva is a new and interesting destination for such an international conference. Beside being a convenient and pleasant venue, easy to reach from anywhere in the world thanks to its international airport, Geneva is home to some of the world’s largest shipping companies. Switzerland is considered the world’s second largest maritime power from a commercial point of view. The country also ranks – alongside Denmark and France – as one of the three countries with the highest containership operating capacity. No less than 20’000 people work in the shipping industry in Geneva! It is one of the world’s biggest hubs for the business of shipping.

Switzerland, and in particular the Lake Geneva region, is also a pioneer in technological development. Polytechnic high schools, as well as specialized industries are at the forefront of innovation. It is therefore logical to bring these two poles – industry and research – together in a conference/exhibition.

The Maritime Transport Efficiency Conference is open to all stakeholders in maritime transport and motorboats, concerned about their environmental impact and determined to reduce their operating costs.

Interested in exhibiting or speaking at the MTE Conference ?

The Maritime Transport Efficiency Conference will consist in a mix of panel discussions and topical presentations. During lunch and coffee breaks, the delegates will be reassembled in our networking lounge, facing beautiful Lake Geneva and the Mont Blanc (4810m). This is where our exhibition area will be located.

Space is limited. If you wish to exhibit, please make sure to contact us rapidly.

The MTE Conference will be a unique opportunity to showcase new technologies and solutions to key industry leaders and specialised media.

It will also be an excellent opportunity for the shipping industry to highlight the solutions they have adopted, and present their case.

The Maritime Transport Efficiency Conference will take place on May 18-19, 2020 in Geneva, Switzerland at the Hotel President Wilson.

Source: Maritime Transport Efficiency Conference