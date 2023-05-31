EMEA Oil & Gas Companies’ Financial Profiles Supported by Strong FCF

EMEA oil and gas companies’ free cash flow (FCF) generation is robust despite moderating hydrocarbon prices, which supports their financial profiles and deleveraging, Fitch Ratings says. Low net leverage and high cash buffers increase European oil majors’ rating headroom and provide flexibility for a strategic shift to achieve their energy-transition and security of supply ambitions. Disciplined capital allocation that balances growth initiatives, stronger balance sheets and shareholder returns will be key for EMEA small and mid-sized exploration and production (E&P) companies.

High oil and gas prices helped generate exceptionally strong earnings and cash flows for companies in the sector in 2022. We expect prices to continue to moderate, but most Fitch-rated EMEA oil and gas companies should be able to maintain robust FCF generation in the near term. We do not expect substantial increases in capex and non-organic investments by majors in the near term beyond companies’ existing guidance. The approach to growth investments varies among small and mid-sized companies, and we expect peers with low capital intensity and low leverage, such as Neptune and Harbour, to pursue growth via mergers and acquisitions (M&A), subject to availability of potential targets.

Oil majors’ FFO net leverage declined well below 1.0x at end-2022 and we expect it will remain below our positive rating sensitivities in our forecasts. We view structural improvement of business profiles and a permanent reduction of gross debt as likely to be necessary for any positive rating actions in this peer group, even though low net leverage and high cash buffers already increase rating headroom.

Likewise, strong earnings helped most small and mid-sized oil companies reduce their leverage: median net leverage decreased to 0.7x in 2022 from 1.2x in 2021. Most issuers in this peer group should retain satisfactory rating headroom even though we expect leverage across the peer group to normalise as hydrocarbon prices moderate.

Most oil and gas companies increased their shareholder returns in 2022, which we view as being credit neutral as long as such distribution strategies are balanced against capex needs and leverage remaining within our rating sensitivities.

All Fitch-rated majors have detailed, public, progressive financial policies, pegging shareholder distributions to cash flow generation or prevailing hydrocarbon prices, and allowing for capex flexibility in periods where cash preservation would become more pressing.

Among small and mid-sized exploration and production companies, Wintershall Dea announced its updated strategy to moderately grow while prioritising its investment-grade rating. Neptune and Harbour also confirmed their disciplined capital-allocation frameworks: Neptune intends to pursue short-payback M&A opportunities to shore up cash flows, while Harbour aims to use M&A to diversify its asset base. Ithaca went public in 2022 and updated its strategy, prioritising M&A and organic growth while targeting a dividend of 15%-30% of post-tax cash flow.

The energy transition remains a long-term risk for the sector, with small and mid-sized E&P companies more exposed due to their limited diversification and/or integration into non-hydrocarbon businesses. High earnings in traditional businesses may slow European oil majors’ transition plans, but we expect investments in low-carbon energy as a percentage of their total capex to continue to increase in the long term.

Source: Fitch Ratings