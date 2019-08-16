Emily McCulloch joins the Club as a Senior Claims Manager

Emily has joined the London office on the 7th August and will initially work alongside Jonathan Kefford in the Americas Team. She will transfer to the New York office before the end of the year where she will provide a localised claims service to the Club’s Members in the USA, Canada and South America.

A qualified lawyer, Emily has significant experience of both P&I and Defence claims, having worked as a Syndicate Manager at another International Group Club prior to joining the West. Before that she worked as in-house counsel for a UK based shipowner and at a London City law firm.

Ms McCulloch brings with her a wealth of experience and knowledge, and we believe her presence in the New York office will strengthen and enhance the service we provide to our Members.

Source: West of England