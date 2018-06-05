Emirates Maritime Arbitration Centre attends Posidonia 2018 in Greece

Continuing its work with the international maritime and arbitration communities, the Emirates Maritime Arbitration Centre (EMAC) sponsored and attended the Posidonia, The International Shipping Exhibition in Greece this year.

Posidonia is a must-attend event for all maritime concerns, attracting over 10,000 visitors from the international shipping community. This international exhibition began in 1969 and ever since has been held biennially.

“Posidonia is no doubt one of the biggest and most influential maritime events on the shipping calendar. It provides a platform for the entire maritime community worldwide to come together to discuss trends and share the views of some of the world biggest Greek ship owning concerns,” said Mr. Majid Obaid bin Bashir, Acting Chairman and Secretary General, EMAC.

“Our participation in this major event, as part of the Dubai Maritime Cluster helps us spread the word about EMAC and the benefits of alternative dispute resolution. In addition, it is about keeping up with the pace of change and how we can adapt our services accordingly,” continued Mr. bin Bashir.

The EMAC team intends to continue participation in both local and international events related to arbitration and maritime throughout 2018, showcasing its commitment to delivering a trusted global standard for maritime arbitration services.

Source: Emirates Maritime Arbitration Centre (EMAC)