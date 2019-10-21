Emirates Maritime Arbitration Centre discusses session on maritime casualties in UAE waters

Marine casualty management has been a topic of interest to maritime stakeholders in the Middle East region, which is why EMAC has provided a discussion platform focusing on maritime casualties in UAE waters with Mehtab Kassam, Senior Associate at Clyde & Co.

In her presentation, Ms. Kassam spoke about the complexities in maritime casualties; what this means through the eyes of Sharia laws and criminal aspects of casualties.

“EMAC has continued to work towards bringing topics of vital importance to the UAE maritime community. We believe that prevention is better than cure, and through a knowledge series hope to provide an understanding about issues in maritime, and also a way to address claims and disputes through the right mechanisms”, said Mr. Majid Obaid bin Bashir, Chairman and Secretary General, EMAC.

The team at EMAC are preparing for a very active November by participating at ADIPEC, one of the largest oil and gas events in the world, from 11 – 14 November, 2019 in Abu Dhabi. On the occasion of ADIPEC, EMAC has partnered with the Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry for a Breakfast with EMAC seminar on the second day to look at Oil & Gas Disputes – past, present, future with industry experts from ADNOC, Shearman & Sterling and Secretariat International.

Further, EMAC will open Dubai Arbitration Week on 17th November with a topic that looks at the landscape of arbitration in the UAE and how businesses can use the efficiencies of arbitration to cut back on the cost of alternative dispute resolution.

Source: EMAC